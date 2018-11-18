Front Barnett Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (T)

Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Investment Management grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.4% during the second quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 143,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 450.8% in the second quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 54,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 44,231 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in AT&T by 9.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 462,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,859,000 after acquiring an additional 40,293 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 30.5% in the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 914,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after acquiring an additional 213,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in AT&T by 14.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 50,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, Director Michael B. Mccallister bought 4,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $116,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,499.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $30.29 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.04). AT&T had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $45.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.59.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Front Barnett Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (T)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/front-barnett-associates-llc-boosts-holdings-in-att-inc-t.html.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.