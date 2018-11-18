FTB Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR)

FTB Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 207,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of FTB Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $16,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 999,874.7% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 108,227,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 108,216,434 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,622,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,367,000 after buying an additional 4,132,965 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6,534.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,379,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,465,000 after buying an additional 4,313,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,450,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,870,000.

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $80.65 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $71.26 and a 52 week high of $83.62.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

