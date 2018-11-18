FTB Advisors Inc. Has $7.47 Million Holdings in BB&T Co. (BBT)

FTB Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 153,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $7,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBT. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in BB&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in BB&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BB&T by 4,311.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BB&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in BB&T by 591.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBT opened at $51.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. BB&T Co. has a 52-week low of $45.93 and a 52-week high of $56.31.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BB&T Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. BB&T’s payout ratio is 51.59%.

BBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. B. Riley set a $56.00 price target on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BB&T from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

In related news, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $141,786.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $30,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

