FTB Advisors Inc. Sells 756 Shares of Fiserv Inc (FISV)

FTB Advisors Inc. cut its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 515.8% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $63.50 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.57.

In related news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $3,986,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 418,380 shares in the company, valued at $33,353,253.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $80.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $62.76 and a 52 week high of $82.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 44.31%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

