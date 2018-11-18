Fulcrum Capital LLC Sells 2,206 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,447 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 3.7% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 7,823 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 26.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,128 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,612,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 17,096 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH opened at $271.11 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.48 and a fifty-two week high of $278.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $56.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 26,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.65, for a total transaction of $7,045,831.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 15,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.29, for a total transaction of $4,068,215.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,549,384.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,731 shares of company stock worth $18,584,675 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $270.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.41.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

