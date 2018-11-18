FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Wingstop Inc (WING) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wingstop in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Wingstop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

NASDAQ WING opened at $65.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.10. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $75.58.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $38.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.02 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 21.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,037,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Wingstop by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Wingstop by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Wingstop by 2,615.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 20,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $407,749.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Peterson sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $227,013.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,290.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a $3.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

