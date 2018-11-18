FY2018 EPS Estimates for Akumin Inc. Lowered by Analyst (AKU)

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Akumin in a report issued on Thursday, November 15th. Cormark analyst T. Gonsalves now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Cormark also issued estimates for Akumin’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Akumin in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th.

TSE AKU opened at C$5.30 on Friday. Akumin has a 12 month low of C$4.51 and a 12 month high of C$7.05.

