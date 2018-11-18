FY2018 EPS Estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Lowered by Desjardins (BEI)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) – Research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Thursday, November 15th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will earn $2.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.31. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2019 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Shares of TSE:BEI opened at C$43.65 on Friday. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$37.96 and a 12-month high of C$49.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

