FY2018 EPS Estimates for GDS Holdings Ltd – (GDS) Decreased by SunTrust Banks

GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GDS in a report issued on Tuesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.50). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for GDS’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on GDS in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on GDS in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.46.

GDS opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.25 and a beta of 3.68. GDS has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $46.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.76 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 17.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 163.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,576,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,621 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 1,510.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,281,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,200 shares during the period. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 19.6% in the second quarter. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd now owns 6,625,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,835 shares during the period. Tekne Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,025,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 3,623.9% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 558,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,623,000 after purchasing an additional 543,589 shares during the period. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Chengdu.

