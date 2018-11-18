FY2018 EPS Estimates for InPlay Oil Corp Lowered by Beacon Securities (IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp (TSE:IPO) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities decreased their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of InPlay Oil in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 13th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.08.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of InPlay Oil in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on InPlay Oil from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, September 14th.

IPO stock opened at C$1.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.56. InPlay Oil has a 52-week low of C$1.10 and a 52-week high of C$1.98.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

Inplay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

