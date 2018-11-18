FY2018 EPS Estimates for Kirby Co. Lifted by Analyst (KEX)

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Kirby in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst K. Sterling now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.72. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Kirby’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $704.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.20 million.

KEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Kirby from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kirby currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Shares of KEX opened at $75.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kirby has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $94.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,200 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $89,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J H. Pyne sold 52,934 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $4,651,839.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,793,476.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,304 shares of company stock valued at $5,016,998. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the second quarter worth $163,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Kirby in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Kirby in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Kirby in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Kirby in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. It operates in two segments, Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.