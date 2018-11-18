FY2018 EPS Estimates for Mersana Therapeutics Inc Decreased by Leerink Swann (MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) – Analysts at Leerink Swann lowered their FY2018 EPS estimates for Mersana Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, November 13th. Leerink Swann analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.49) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.30). Leerink Swann has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($2.17) EPS.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 110.44% and a negative net margin of 440.47%.

MRSN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. HC Wainwright set a $16.00 price target on Mersana Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price target on Mersana Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

MRSN opened at $6.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.20. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $23.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 505.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $211,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 107.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 20.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 27.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 3,500 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $40,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of oncology therapeutics in the United States and Canada. The company develops Dolaflexin, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) platform designed to enhance the potency and efficacy of ADCs while simultaneously enhancing the safety and tolerability.

