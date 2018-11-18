FY2018 EPS Estimates for TENCENT HOLDING/ADR Cut by Analyst (TCEHY)

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note issued on Thursday, November 15th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now expects that the technology company will earn $1.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.15.

Get TENCENT HOLDING/ADR alerts:

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TCEHY. Barclays set a $59.00 price objective on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, OTR Global cut TENCENT HOLDING/ADR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of TCEHY opened at $37.47 on Friday. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The firm has a market cap of $347.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

Read More: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for TENCENT HOLDING/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TENCENT HOLDING/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.