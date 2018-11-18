FY2018 EPS Estimates for Trican Well Service Ltd Reduced by Piper Jaffray Companies (TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Trican Well Service in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Daniel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.18). Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$253.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$257.97 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC cut their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$3.15 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. GMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.23.

TSE TCW opened at C$1.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$1.27 and a 1 year high of C$4.90.

In other Trican Well Service news, insider Shaun Patrick Kelly bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

