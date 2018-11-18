FY2020 EPS Estimates for TEGNA Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for TEGNA in a report issued on Tuesday, November 13th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will earn $2.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.90. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.68 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TGNA. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on TEGNA in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.50. TEGNA has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 3.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 415,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 12,698 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in TEGNA by 49.2% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in TEGNA by 17.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 276,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 41,589 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in TEGNA by 180.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 440,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after buying an additional 283,596 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA during the third quarter valued at $437,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

