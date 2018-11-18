G4S (GFS) PT Lowered to GBX 250 at Credit Suisse Group

G4S (LON:GFS) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GFS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut G4S to a sector performer rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on G4S from GBX 305 ($3.99) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective (down previously from GBX 270 ($3.53)) on shares of G4S in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of G4S in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 274.44 ($3.59).

LON:GFS opened at GBX 183.70 ($2.40) on Thursday. G4S has a 1 year low of GBX 247.80 ($3.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 342.60 ($4.48).

G4S Company Profile

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

