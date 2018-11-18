Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Genco Shipping & Trading reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 357.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $92.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.91 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNK. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. MED reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.81.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 12,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $155,433.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,717.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 20,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $254,800.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,818.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter worth $109,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,178.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter worth $146,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter worth $169,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNK stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.50. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, such as commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

