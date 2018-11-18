General Electric (GE) Position Lessened by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,312,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 110,469 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in General Electric were worth $17,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 26,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 53,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 52,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 17,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Morningstar set a $15.70 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. General Electric has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $19.39.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.08 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

In related news, SVP Alexander Dimitrief bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 103,075 shares in the company, valued at $977,151. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $2,189,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 295,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,250. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

