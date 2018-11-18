General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $47.00 target price on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

GIS stock opened at $44.18 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.02%.

In related news, Director Maria Sastre acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.37 per share, for a total transaction of $47,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

