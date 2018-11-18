Genesis Energy (GEL) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Genesis Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Genesis Energy in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Genesis Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesis Energy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Genesis Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.60.

NYSE GEL traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $22.97. The company had a trading volume of 260,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.16. Genesis Energy has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.85 million. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genesis Energy will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Genesis Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.77%.

In other Genesis Energy news, VP Garland G. Gaspard bought 1,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.07 per share, with a total value of $30,015.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,015.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Genesis Energy by 380.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Genesis Energy by 259.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 21,802 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep-water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

