Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) CFO Sells $679,047.68 in Stock

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) CFO G Bradley Cole sold 8,576 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $679,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

G Bradley Cole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 10th, G Bradley Cole sold 5,000 shares of Genomic Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $315,950.00.

On Tuesday, September 11th, G Bradley Cole sold 5,000 shares of Genomic Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $320,050.00.

Genomic Health stock opened at $76.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.93 and a beta of 0.44. Genomic Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.54 and a fifty-two week high of $92.18.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $101.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.27 million. Genomic Health had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Genomic Health, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

GHDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genomic Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Genomic Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHDX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Genomic Health by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,446,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,891,000 after acquiring an additional 770,413 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Genomic Health by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,783,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,209,000 after acquiring an additional 378,176 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Genomic Health by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 525,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,891,000 after acquiring an additional 278,516 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Genomic Health by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 260,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,296,000 after acquiring an additional 183,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Genomic Health by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 299,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,034,000 after acquiring an additional 166,681 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genomic Health

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions worldwide. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

