George Weston (WN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

George Weston (TSE:WN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 20th.

Shares of TSE:WN opened at C$95.00 on Friday. George Weston has a 1-year low of C$89.02 and a 1-year high of C$112.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.84.

Several research firms recently commented on WN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on George Weston from C$135.00 to C$123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on George Weston from C$129.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. CIBC cut their target price on George Weston from C$119.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on George Weston from C$109.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Monday, July 30th.

In related news, Director Robert Sawyer bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$99.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,820.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $224,475 in the last 90 days.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and internationally. The company's Weston Foods segment produces fresh, frozen, and specialty bakery products, such as breads, rolls, bagels, flatbreads, rye bread, tortillas, doughnuts, cakes, pies, cookies, crackers, and other baked goods through national and regional supermarkets, wholesale and club stores, dollar stores, convenience stores, food service distributors, and outlets.

