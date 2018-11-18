Geospace Technologies (GEOS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $20.59 million during the quarter.

GEOS stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. Geospace Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $17.03.

GEOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Singular Research initiated coverage on Geospace Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.25 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Geospace Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Geospace Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

In other Geospace Technologies news, insider Robbin B. Adams sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through two segments, Seismic and Non-Seismic. The Seismic segment offers land and marine nodal data acquisition systems, permanent land and seabed reservoir monitoring products and services, geophones and geophone strings, hydrophones, leader wires, connectors, telemetry cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices, multi-component sensors, seismic borehole acquisition systems, and various other products.

