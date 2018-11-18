Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Stake Increased by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 163.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,254 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $11,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,936,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,191,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,439 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,823,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,191,754,000 after purchasing an additional 325,246 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,579,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $804,126,000 after purchasing an additional 696,200 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,290,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,300,000 after purchasing an additional 245,805 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,038,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,916 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Mizuho set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $69.20 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.27 and a 12 month high of $89.54. The company has a market cap of $89.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $3,477,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,362,847.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,087,500. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

