Gladstone Land Corp (LAND) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on November 30th

Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 30th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Gladstone Land’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Gladstone Land has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of 120.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.0%.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $206.67 million, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $13.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gladstone Land stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,119 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.50% of Gladstone Land worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of June 30, 2018, the estimated net asset value of the Company was $13.51 per share.

