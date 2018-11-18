GMP Securities Downgrades Traverse Energy (TVL) to Reduce

Traverse Energy (CVE:TVL) was downgraded by equities researchers at GMP Securities from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a C$0.05 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$0.10. GMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 16.67% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Traverse Energy stock opened at C$0.06 on Friday. Traverse Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Traverse Energy (CVE:TVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.78 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Traverse Energy will post -0.0319999974400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Traverse Energy Company Profile

Traverse Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include the Coyote, Michichi, Turin, Duvernay shale, and Watts located in the province of Alberta. As of December 31, 2017, its proved plus probable reserves included 5,626 million cubic feet of natural gas and 1,289.6 thousands of barrels of oil and NGL.

