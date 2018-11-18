Grain Co Continental Buys 84,902 Shares of RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Stock

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) major shareholder Grain Co Continental bought 84,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $245,366.78. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,842,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,994,145.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Grain Co Continental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 12th, Grain Co Continental bought 37,701 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $102,169.71.

On Tuesday, August 28th, Grain Co Continental bought 48,779 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $155,117.22.

On Thursday, August 30th, Grain Co Continental bought 123,779 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $397,330.59.

On Tuesday, August 21st, Grain Co Continental bought 21,074 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $60,903.86.

On Thursday, August 23rd, Grain Co Continental bought 23,037 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $66,576.93.

Shares of RIBT stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. RiceBran Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $3.46.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 74.93% and a negative return on equity of 45.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital set a $5.00 target price on shares of RiceBran Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of RiceBran Technologies in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 340.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 46,574 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 253.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 73,036 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 669,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 439,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand.

