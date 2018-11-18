Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is a regionally accredited provider of online postsecondary education services focused on offering graduate and undergraduate degree programs in its core disciplines of education, business, and healthcare. In addition to its online programs, it offers programs at its traditional campus in Phoenix, Arizona and onsite at the facilities of employers. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.40.

Shares of LOPE opened at $124.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.79. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $85.14 and a 1 year high of $130.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $155.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.31 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO William Stan Meyer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,261 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,147. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $3,810,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,739 shares in the company, valued at $39,209,853. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $6,219,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter worth approximately $51,907,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 2.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,215,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,085,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,345,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 12.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 748,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,382,000 after purchasing an additional 80,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education services in the United States and Canada. The company operates Grand Canyon University that offers approximately 225 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across 9 colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers.

