Granite Investment Partners LLC Buys 59,632 Shares of Express, Inc. (EXPR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,445,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,632 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.97% of Express worth $15,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Express during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Express during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Express during the third quarter worth about $179,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Express by 71.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Express by 54.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Express from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Express stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.09. Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $11.69.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.37 million. Express had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Express, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

