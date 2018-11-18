Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $18.33 Million Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (CRS)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,814 shares during the period. Carpenter Technology comprises about 1.1% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $18,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,226,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,743,000 after purchasing an additional 208,884 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,149,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,757,000 after purchasing an additional 209,210 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,109,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,342,000 after purchasing an additional 48,954 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 785,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,306,000 after purchasing an additional 87,022 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 476,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carpenter Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $43.77 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $61.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $572.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

