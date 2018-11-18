Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $21.45 Million Position in AppFolio Inc (APPF)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,636 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,238 shares during the period. AppFolio makes up about 1.2% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.80% of AppFolio worth $21,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. 30.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $57.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 103.30 and a beta of 1.41. AppFolio Inc has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $91.49.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $50.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.72 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 11.20%. AppFolio’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AppFolio Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $1,268,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total transaction of $2,190,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APPF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AppFolio from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AppFolio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. AppFolio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

