Group One Trading L.P. Takes Position in eHealth, Inc. (EHTH)

Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of eHealth by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,084,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of eHealth by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 22,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EHTH shares. BidaskClub raised shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. eHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. eHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $36.57.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $40.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.10 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 30.13% and a negative return on equity of 17.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private online health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

