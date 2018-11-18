Growers International Price Reaches $0.16 (GRWI)

Growers International (CURRENCY:GRWI) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. In the last seven days, Growers International has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One Growers International coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00002893 BTC on exchanges. Growers International has a total market cap of $194,344.00 and approximately $507.00 worth of Growers International was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00081573 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00009020 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002642 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00009454 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000618 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000399 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Growers International Coin Profile

Growers International (CRYPTO:GRWI) is a coin. Growers International’s total supply is 1,198,019 coins. Growers International’s official Twitter account is @growersintl and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Growers International is growersintl.com/coin.

Growers International Coin Trading

Growers International can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Growers International directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Growers International should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Growers International using one of the exchanges listed above.

