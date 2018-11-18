GTT Communications Inc (GTT) Director Purchases $39,252.00 in Stock

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) Director H Brian Thompson purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.71 per share, with a total value of $39,252.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 601,403 shares in the company, valued at $19,671,892.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

H Brian Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GTT Communications alerts:

On Tuesday, November 13th, H Brian Thompson purchased 900 shares of GTT Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.70 per share, with a total value of $29,430.00.

NYSE:GTT traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.57. 594,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,618. GTT Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $62.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.18. GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $448.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. GTT Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GTT Communications Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered GTT Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on GTT Communications to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of GTT Communications in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GTT Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $57.00 price target on GTT Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GTT Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GTT Communications by 148.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GTT Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of GTT Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of GTT Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/gtt-communications-inc-gtt-director-purchases-39252-00-in-stock.html.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. The company provides private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment and security services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.