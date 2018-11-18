Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.17.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GBNK shares. ValuEngine lowered Guaranty Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered Guaranty Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Guaranty Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBNK. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancorp by 10.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancorp by 5.9% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 34,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancorp by 5.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 51,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancorp by 8.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GBNK opened at $25.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Guaranty Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.72 and a 12 month high of $35.20.

Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.31 million. Guaranty Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 28.50%. Analysts predict that Guaranty Bancorp will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 7th. Guaranty Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

About Guaranty Bancorp

Guaranty Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking and other financial services to consumers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as demand, interest-bearing demand, NOW, money market, IRA, and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

