Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.24 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 87,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,235,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 527,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,569,000 after buying an additional 36,303 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 102.3% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 72,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 36,816 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Shares of PM stock opened at $86.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $111.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 78.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

