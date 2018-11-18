Haemonetics Co. (HAE) Stake Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,969,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $176,643,000 after purchasing an additional 650,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,646,000 after purchasing an additional 196,154 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 839,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,288,000 after purchasing an additional 155,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 785,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,460,000 after purchasing an additional 122,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,764,000 after purchasing an additional 60,135 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HAE shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, October 5th. TheStreet cut Haemonetics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.20.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Pedro P. Granadillo sold 12,322 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $1,410,869.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,890 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $548,609.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,653 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,391. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HAE opened at $110.80 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $55.84 and a one year high of $117.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.25, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $241.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

