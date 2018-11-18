Halliburton (HAL) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,499 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 20,069 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 93,786 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its holdings in Halliburton by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 62,265 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 116,530 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,403 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $31.75 and a twelve month high of $57.86. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Halliburton had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

In related news, insider James S. Brown sold 15,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $648,034.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $43,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, September 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $50.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

