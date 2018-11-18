Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $55.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.90 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 67.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

In other news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 28,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $1,327,391.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira acquired 21,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.04 per share, with a total value of $794,508.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,157 shares of company stock worth $6,094,704 in the last three months. Insiders own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 235,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

