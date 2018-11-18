Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) Stake Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,286,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,386 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.36% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $64,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIG. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $13,272,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,841,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $6,734,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $109,259.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,916.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HIG opened at $43.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $43.31 and a twelve month high of $59.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Buckingham Research set a $58.00 target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $56.00 target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.23.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

