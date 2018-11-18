Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.51 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,283 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 34,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson acquired 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.03 per share, with a total value of $50,442.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,135,665.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $3,984,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZBH. ValuEngine raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.63.

ZBH opened at $117.05 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $134.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

