Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in SYSCO Co. (SYY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SYSCO by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in SYSCO by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 61,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in SYSCO by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 78,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SYSCO by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in SYSCO by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $66.39 on Friday. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $54.30 and a 1 year high of $75.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.56.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). SYSCO had a return on equity of 68.81% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.86%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SYSCO from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SYSCO from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SYSCO from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of SYSCO to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.54.

In other news, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $343,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,687.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 1,013,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $76,116,179.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,735.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,955,664 shares of company stock valued at $296,325,762. Company insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

