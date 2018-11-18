Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,170,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,060,000 after purchasing an additional 181,449 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 685,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,603,000 after purchasing an additional 114,172 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 410.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 140,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,722,000 after purchasing an additional 112,693 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,225,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,354,000 after purchasing an additional 112,196 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 954,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,180,000 after purchasing an additional 110,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $388.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $370.79 and a twelve month high of $481.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($2.92). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a $2.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $9.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Equinix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. MED dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix to $460.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $501.28.

In other Equinix news, insider Yau Tat Lee sold 2,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.86, for a total transaction of $1,068,945.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,400.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.38, for a total transaction of $557,168.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,108 shares of company stock worth $2,489,413. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

