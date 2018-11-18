Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 18,186 Shares of Citigroup Inc (C)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,186 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up about 0.7% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $22,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 107,588,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,199,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,392 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 55.4% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 25,175,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,744,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Citigroup by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,802,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,412,000 after acquiring an additional 726,738 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,721,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,367,000 after acquiring an additional 86,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,419,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,202,000 after acquiring an additional 74,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on C. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.61.

NYSE C opened at $64.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $166.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.47. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $62.34 and a 52-week high of $80.70.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $18.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.77%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/hartford-investment-management-co-sells-18186-shares-of-citigroup-inc-c.html.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.