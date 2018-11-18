Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €82.00 Price Target for Hugo Boss (BOSS)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BOSS. Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. equinet set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Commerzbank set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €77.11 ($89.66).

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €63.46 ($73.79) on Thursday. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €61.15 ($71.10) and a 52-week high of €81.34 ($94.58).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

HUGO BOSS AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers modern apparel, eveningwear, sportswear, casualwear, shoes, and leather accessories, as well as licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, home textiles, and writing instruments.

