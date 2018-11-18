HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for AEterna Zentaris (AEZS)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“We maintain our Buy rating of AEZS and adjust our 12-month price target to $3.00 per share. We derived our price target based on the average of two valuation methods: (1) price-sales multiple using 8x 2025 sales estimate discounted at 18%; and (2) price-earnings multiple using 25x 2025 earnings estimate also discounted at 18%.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst commented.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AEterna Zentaris from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AEterna Zentaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Shares of AEZS stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. AEterna Zentaris has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.75.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. AEterna Zentaris had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 83.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that AEterna Zentaris will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AEterna Zentaris stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.31% of AEterna Zentaris at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

AEterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

