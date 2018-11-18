HC Wainwright Reiterates “$3.00” Price Target for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY)

HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $4.60.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 million.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-antibiotic and anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States, China, and internationally. It offers Avenova, a prescription product for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye; NeutroPhase for wound care market; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules for use against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; auriclosene irrigation solution for urology; and intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.