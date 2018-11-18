HCA Healthcare (HCA) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, 99wallstreet.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.55.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $2.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.29. 2,388,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,986. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $74.26 and a 12 month high of $144.96. The company has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.23. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 73.71%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.24%.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.36, for a total value of $116,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,179.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total transaction of $97,648.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,211.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,147. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 134,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.6% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 110,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 164.9% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 433.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,940 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

