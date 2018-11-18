HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) SVP Sells $116,735.20 in Stock

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.36, for a total value of $116,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,179.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:HCA opened at $140.29 on Friday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $74.26 and a 52-week high of $144.96. The firm has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.23. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 73.71% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 21.24%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCA. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on HCA Healthcare to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.55.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 541.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

