HCP, Inc. (HCP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect that HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) will report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for HCP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. HCP reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that HCP will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HCP.

Get HCP alerts:

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. HCP had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of HCP in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of HCP in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of HCP in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of HCP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HCP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in HCP in the third quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in HCP by 317.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,962,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,456,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900,457 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in HCP by 10.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 64,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in HCP in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in HCP in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCP traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.57. 3,465,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,983,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. HCP has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $29.32. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. HCP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.90%.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCP (HCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HCP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.